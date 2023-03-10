Open in App
Bartlett, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Commercial Appeal

Bartlett girls basketball goes line dancing on way to first TSSAA championship game since 1928

By Tom Kreager, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8bfX_0lEhGp2C00

MURFREESBORO – Bartlett girls basketball coach Wes Shappley took his team line dancing Wednesday night as a way to get out of their hotel while waiting to play in a Class 4A semifinal on Friday.

The Lady Panthers may get a chance to do more dancing Saturday, but this time with a gold ball trophy.

Bartlett beat Green Hill 56-35 in the TSSAA BlueCross Girls Basketball State Championships at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center to advance to the program's first title game since 1928.

Bartlett (34-7) plays Bradley Central (34-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Class 4A championship. Bradley Central beat Cookeville 59-43 in its semifinal.

"They turned the Wildhorse Saloon (in Nashville) up a notch," Shappley said. "They had a great time."

UPDATES:TSSAA basketball state championships: Bartlett beats Green Hill, advances to first title game since 1928

BARTLETT WINS QUARTERFINAL:NC State signee Mallory Collier leads Bartlett to 4A quarterfinal win over Sevier County

SCHEDULE, SCORES:TSSAA basketball girls state tournament scores, bracket 2023

Shappley said he was seeking some entertainment after Bartlett played its quarterfinal on Tuesday, then had to wait until Friday to play again.

Topgolf was not in the program's budget and the mall closed early.

"They were not down for it," Shappley said. "We walked in and they hear this country music and was like, 'I hate country music.' They see cowboy boots and cowboy hats. They were like, 'What are we doing here?'

"Second song we were at the table, and they took off dancing. I was like, 'Oh yeah, it's on.'"

Shappley, who is in his third season, led the Lady Panthers to the program's fifth state tournament this season.

Bartlett reached the quarterfinals in 2008 and 2015. Wins over Sevier County and Green Hill are the Lady Panthers' first state tournament wins since 1928.

"As a senior, all of us have been eager and hungry every single day just trying to win a state championship," Collier said. "That's been our goal. We've been working hard every single day, to make that come true."

That hunger was personified a year ago when Bartlett lost 59-55 to Rossview in a 2022 sectional, one game from the state tournament.

Neveah Scott led all scorers with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting. She hit four 3-pointers. Teammate Mallory Collier, a North Carolina State signee and Class 4A Miss Basketball finalist added 12 points and nine rebounds. And Faye Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Shappley predicted success

Three years ago Shappley pulled his first-year team together and predicted its future. It consisted of making it to the Murphy Center to play in the state championships. Oh, and get to Saturday's championships.

There were moments since then that Shappley admittedly doubted himself for those comments.

"I told them, 'People standing in the circle are going to play in the state tournament," he said. "And people standing in the circle are going to play for a state championship. I put one more guarantee on it. I guess we can talk about that (Saturday) afternoon hopefully.

"A lot of times since then I thought, 'Why did I say that?' We've had some long days. This year, watching them we checked a ton of boxes. Watching them this year, we've got a shot."

Reach Tom Kreager at tkreager@gannett.com and on Twitter @Kreager.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Gone and forgotten: Memphis’ Ford assembly plant was prominent manufacturer for 46 years
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Bill to remove permitless carry legislation in Nashville, Memphis fails
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police search for missing West Memphis, AR man
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
Dog abandoned at Bartlett park searches for new home
Bartlett, TN20 hours ago
Memphis bakery owner competes on Food Network show
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Residency requirement for Memphis mayor could lead to legal showdown
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis, Shelby County
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Your First Alert to another night of freezing temperatures
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
‘Very frustrating’: Holly Springs residents continue to lose power a month after ice storm
Holly Springs, MS1 day ago
One person killed in morning crash on Austin Peay in Raleigh
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Truck overturned on I240, closed eastbound lanes
Memphis, TN3 days ago
One shot at business near Memphis airport
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Melrose High student killed in South Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD car caught fire in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
Woman dead following shooting at Tennessee McDonald’s
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: Woman beats boyfriend in the head with hammer
Memphis, TN1 day ago
12-year-old girl found after missing for 5 days, police say
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Teens treated with prom dresses by Memphis nonprofit
Jackson, MS3 days ago
4 people in custody after chase, crash in Frayser
Memphis, TN1 day ago
The Lake District in Lakeland headed for foreclosure sale
Lakeland, TN2 days ago
Suspect steals from Game Stop near Austin Peay Highway, MPD investigates
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: French bulldogs stolen from Hickory Hill home
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Slight risk of severe storms as rain makes it way to the Mid-South
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Man dead following shooting in Memphis, police say
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in North Memphis, police report
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Overturned tractor trailer stops traffic on I-240
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Midtown shooting leaves one in critical condition
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy