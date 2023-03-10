Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

New Jazzman Black Lager hits Kansas City-area bars

By Heidi Schmidt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A77Zh_0lEhGMsT00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Toast the history of jazz in Kansas City with a newly-released Jazzman Black Lager from Vine Street Brewing Co.

The brewery officially released the new brew at dozens of restaurants and bars across Kansas City Friday. Locations include King G, GrindersKC, and in the new KCI Airport Terminal. A full list of locations serving Jazzman Black can be found online at the Vine Street Brewing site.

Vine Street Brewing will also soon be pouring Jazzman Black at its own location near 18th and Vine. The brewery’s co-founders hope to open their new location at 2000 Vine Street in a matter of weeks.

Lee’s Summit liquor store opens drive-thru window

The brewery’s owners plan to have live music, listening parties and other events to support the local arts scene when it opens.

Vine Street Brewing is recognized as Missouri’s first Black-owned brewery.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Tenants at apartments in northeast Kansas City asked to pay double rent or leave
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Man plans to celebrate birthday big after winning $50,000 scratcher in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man dies in shooting at Family Dollar parking lot in south Kansas City
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family excited to find late father inside new KCI Terminal
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Kansas City proposal pushes for more trees to improve canopy
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Kansas City sets annual Fountain Day celebration
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Rain doesn’t stop 39th annual Snake Saturday parade
North Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Missouri Bake Shop Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Planet Comicon returns to downtown Kansas City: Tickets, celebrities, events
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City Parks & Rec summer camp sign-ups open
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
StubHub incident nearly costs KC-area dad, daughter tickets to Taylor Swift concert
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Vigil, funeral plans for Kansas City teen found in pond
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
Kansas City area fisherman finds part of gravestone in Missouri River
Riverside, MO2 days ago
How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2023 in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Missouri alcohol distributor offers free ride home on St. Patrick’s Day
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Police investigate homicide after finding woman in front yard in east KCMO
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Benefit raises thousands for family of fallen KCPD officer Muhlbauer
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Kansas City developers break ground on Rock Island Bridge project
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New KCI terminal hits max capacity at its 6,200 space parking garage
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Price Chopper to open in shuttered Hy-Vee in Missouri
North Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KCPD investigating homicide near 7th Street
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Former Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie says goodbye to Kansas City
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Ranking lists healthiest fast food cheeseburgers
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
This Kansas City river is in trouble. Every April, people turn out in droves to help it
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Leavenworth launching new ride share service in April
Leavenworth, KS2 days ago
Missouri man arrested in KC with 2,300 fentanyl pills now charged
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Man faces murder charge in south Kansas City shooting
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
As Royals look to build a new $2 billion stadium, Kansas City service workers want to see employee protections
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
One person hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
Excelsior Springs, MO6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy