A father’s dream: Norma’s Bakery now open in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The moment you walk inside, the aroma of sweet, freshly-made bread will overwhelm your senses at Norma’s Bakery, a family-owned small business, which is now open in Colorado Springs.

Serving up delicious Central American and Mexican treats, if the melt-in-your-mouth, decadent, and homemade goodies don’t persuade you to return, the family behind the operation, surely will.

Norma Canales stands in the middle with two sons, Eder Lopez (right) and Luis Torres (left), wth two employees who help to make the bread at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Norma Canales helps to serve a customer at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Norma Canales helps to serve a customer at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Eder Lopez, Manager at Norma’s Bakery said, his father, Martin Ortiz, is originally from Mexico and has brought those recipes to the forefront. “The main guy that makes all this, is my dad, who is from Mexico. So, literally everything here, he makes it and it comes from Mexico.”

As for the bakery’s name, Lopez said it was always his father’s dream to have a bakery named after his wife, Norma Canales, who is from Honduras.

Norma’s Bakery, located at 2367 N. Academy Blvd. / FOX21 News

Ortiz and Canales have been in Colorado Springs for five years now, and prior to opening the location to the public, Norma’s Bakery previously delivered to other stores across the area and operated out of the same building.

Lopez said he and his brother, Luis Torres, recently moved from Las Vegas to help their parents open the bakery. “Coming here to work for my mom, help her out and have her dreams come true, is why I am grateful to be here,” said Lopez.

Norma’s Bakery officially opened on Friday, Feb. 24, and features everything from homemade bread, flan, cinnamon rolls, and jelly-filled cookies. “So we cook everything in the back. We have our breadmakers come in around 8 p.m. and we open at 8 a.m.,” said Lopez.

Cinnamon rolls at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Filled sugar cookies at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Picture shows Guatemalan bread at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Picture shows pastry at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

They also make cake pops, cupcakes, and other delicious desserts. At the request of customers, they also make birthday cakes or other items for special events.

There is no shortage of variety to choose from, either.

Featuring Guatemalan, Salvadorian, and Mexican sweet bread, customers can also pick up sugar cookies, jalapeno bolillos, empanadas, and a Norma’s Bakery classic, Crepe Cake.

“Our famous crepe cake, which is a cake made out of crepes; we have one with caramel and nuts, and also with berries,” said Lopez.

Conchas at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Jalapeno Bolillo filled with cream cheese, jalapeno and ham at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Sugar cookies at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Variation of breads at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Lopez said the word is spreading fast, and attributes that to the community’s support.

“That’s the thing that we are so grateful for; we don’t ask the customers, ‘hey can you leave a review?’ they do it for themselves, they literally take pictures and pass it down to other people.”

Lopez said what makes Norma’s Bakery so unique, is its bread and the secret recipe that continues to bring customers back for more.

Cinnamon roll at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Sugar cookies at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Variation of breads at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Sugared pastry at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Picture shows a variety of pastries at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

As they continue to grow as a small business, Lopez added that in the future, they hope to bring more variety. “Every time they come, it will always be a different type of bread, we try to change it every time, it’s always going to be different, always.”

Norma’s Bakery is located at 2367 North Academy Boulevard, near Palmer Park, and is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Norma’s Bakery or how to get in touch with the store, click on the Facebook link above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.