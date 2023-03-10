Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

A father’s dream: Norma’s Bakery now open in Colorado Springs

By Sarah Ferguson,

5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The moment you walk inside, the aroma of sweet, freshly-made bread will overwhelm your senses at Norma’s Bakery, a family-owned small business, which is now open in Colorado Springs.

Serving up delicious Central American and Mexican treats, if the melt-in-your-mouth, decadent, and homemade goodies don’t persuade you to return, the family behind the operation, surely will.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GE9TR_0lEhGGa700
    Norma Canales stands in the middle with two sons, Eder Lopez (right) and Luis Torres (left), wth two employees who help to make the bread at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iccg_0lEhGGa700
    Norma Canales helps to serve a customer at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oodIe_0lEhGGa700
    Norma Canales helps to serve a customer at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Eder Lopez, Manager at Norma’s Bakery said, his father, Martin Ortiz, is originally from Mexico and has brought those recipes to the forefront. “The main guy that makes all this, is my dad, who is from Mexico. So, literally everything here, he makes it and it comes from Mexico.”

As for the bakery’s name, Lopez said it was always his father’s dream to have a bakery named after his wife, Norma Canales, who is from Honduras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfOy9_0lEhGGa700
Norma’s Bakery, located at 2367 N. Academy Blvd. / FOX21 News

Ortiz and Canales have been in Colorado Springs for five years now, and prior to opening the location to the public, Norma’s Bakery previously delivered to other stores across the area and operated out of the same building.

Lopez said he and his brother, Luis Torres, recently moved from Las Vegas to help their parents open the bakery. “Coming here to work for my mom, help her out and have her dreams come true, is why I am grateful to be here,” said Lopez.

Norma’s Bakery officially opened on Friday, Feb. 24, and features everything from homemade bread, flan, cinnamon rolls, and jelly-filled cookies. “So we cook everything in the back. We have our breadmakers come in around 8 p.m. and we open at 8 a.m.,” said Lopez.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkVMt_0lEhGGa700
    Cinnamon rolls at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kcUk_0lEhGGa700
    Filled sugar cookies at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWWwB_0lEhGGa700
    Picture shows Guatemalan bread at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UeAa_0lEhGGa700
    Picture shows pastry at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

They also make cake pops, cupcakes, and other delicious desserts. At the request of customers, they also make birthday cakes or other items for special events.

There is no shortage of variety to choose from, either.

Featuring Guatemalan, Salvadorian, and Mexican sweet bread, customers can also pick up sugar cookies, jalapeno bolillos, empanadas, and a Norma’s Bakery classic, Crepe Cake.

“Our famous crepe cake, which is a cake made out of crepes; we have one with caramel and nuts, and also with berries,” said Lopez.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVsXV_0lEhGGa700
    Conchas at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOoU6_0lEhGGa700
    Jalapeno Bolillo filled with cream cheese, jalapeno and ham at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcOfC_0lEhGGa700
    Sugar cookies at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYVUI_0lEhGGa700
    Variation of breads at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

Lopez said the word is spreading fast, and attributes that to the community’s support.

“That’s the thing that we are so grateful for; we don’t ask the customers, ‘hey can you leave a review?’ they do it for themselves, they literally take pictures and pass it down to other people.”

Lopez said what makes Norma’s Bakery so unique, is its bread and the secret recipe that continues to bring customers back for more.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PtAv_0lEhGGa700
    Cinnamon roll at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dkbaj_0lEhGGa700
    Sugar cookies at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O85O4_0lEhGGa700
    Variation of breads at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiDlt_0lEhGGa700
    Sugared pastry at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPJcU_0lEhGGa700
    Picture shows a variety of pastries at Norma’s Bakery / FOX21 News

As they continue to grow as a small business, Lopez added that in the future, they hope to bring more variety. “Every time they come, it will always be a different type of bread, we try to change it every time, it’s always going to be different, always.”

Norma’s Bakery is located at 2367 North Academy Boulevard, near Palmer Park, and is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Norma’s Bakery or how to get in touch with the store, click on the Facebook link above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado Springs, CO newsLocal Colorado Springs, CO
Experience authentic Central American cuisine with SIVAR at The Well
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
‘Teal is the New Green’ party to benefit Sue’s Gift
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Daughter of woman run over by CSFD truck suing City of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Variety show to be held at Jackson Creek Senior Living
Monument, CO20 hours ago
We Are Tri-Lakes: A thank you to our sponsors
Palmer Lake, CO1 day ago
TOPS program to add over 1,000 acres of open space
Colorado Springs, CO22 hours ago
“In The Heights” performance now through April at Colorado Springs Performing Arts Center at Colorado College
Colorado Springs, CO1 hour ago
You’ll Be Amazed by Colorado’s Healthiest Fast Food Cheeseburger
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
Health and Safety Advisory for marijuana flower sold in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
World-famous Venardos Circus returns to Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
‘Living With Wildfire’ town halls return for 2023
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
2 Colorado Springs parents found guilty for the death of their child
Colorado Springs, CO20 hours ago
Colorado offering hiring bonuses for mental health nurses
Pueblo, CO1 hour ago
Five Finger Death Punch to perform at Weidner Field
Colorado Springs, CO19 hours ago
The Real Story of the Colorado Man who Tried to Marry a Horse
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Meet Sadie, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
Colorado Springs, CO4 hours ago
On a budget? D60’s ‘Catique’ has formal wear for students
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Creating a law to protect working K9 dogs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Two Colorado Springs marijuana dispensaries cited by state authorities for high mold, yeast levels
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Pueblo invites public to vote on Levee Mural artist
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
City of Colorado Springs considers representing firefighter in wrongful death suit
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
30 dogs pulled from hoarding situation in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
The City of Colorado Springs agrees to pay legal fees for firefighter accused of wrongful death
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Colorado Springs business owner owes thousands of dollars to vendors, customers
Colorado Springs, CO5 days ago
CSPD introduces K9s with March Madness competition
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
March 13 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak most wanted
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Homeless camp with kitchen, shelves, closet rods found inside bridge over I-70
Wheat Ridge, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy