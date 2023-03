MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley gives his prediction for Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili By MMAWeekly.com Staff, 5 days ago

By MMAWeekly.com Staff, 5 days ago

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili is headlined by a massive fight in the bantamweight division between former champion Petr Yan and No. 3 ranked ...