New York Post

Ja Morant was investigated after getting involved in sister’s volleyball beef

By Ryan Glasspiegel,

5 days ago

Yet another past police investigation involving Ja Morant has emerged.

The superstar point guard is away from the Grizzlies indefinitely after he flashed a gun on IG Live while he was partying at a strip club last Friday night, in the same week he had been the subject of a lengthy Washington Post story detailing several off-court altercations in which he’d allegedly been involved.

Friday morning, TMZ reported that Morant was investigated by police in Tennessee in connection with an incident this past September in which the NBA star and members of his circle went to Houston High School and confronted a student who had allegedly called his sister, Teniya, a “b—h” at a volleyball game.

Morant’s sister had also allegedly called the other student a b—h.

Ja Morant was the subject of yet another police investigation in Tennessee.
After being told about the incident by the sister, Morant, his parents and a group of his associates went to the school.

“Which one of ya’ll called her a b—h?” Morant’s mother, Jamie, allegedly asked.

As police told Jamie Morant she was not permitted to confront the students, one of Ja’s associates allegedly walked toward students.

When someone tried to take a picture of Morant, the associate allegedly knocked the phone out of his hands and said, “I don’t care about none of that, I will beat y’alls ass.”

One witness said that the associate was about to pull a gun, but police said they never saw the man with a firearm.

Ja Morant will not be charged after police investigated him flashing a gun at a strip club while broadcasting on Instagram Live.
The mother of the student involved in the confrontation with Morant’s sister had wanted to press charges against the NBA star and others involved for harassment and intimidation; Morant’s mother also wanted the student to receive similar charges.

Ultimately, no charges were filed in the incident.

There have been several instances in the past year where Morant was investigated but did not wind up being charged.

He reportedly got in a fight with a top area high school basketball player during a pick-up game at his home and walloped him.

Morant claimed self-defense in the incident as the teen had thrown a basketball at his face and stepped toward him.

The teen said that Morant went into his house and emerged with a gun in his waistband, while Morant claimed that the teen made threats to return to the home with weapons.

Morant was also investigated for allegedly making threats to a mall security guard, and one of his associates was accused of shoving the guard.

Morant was also the subject of an NBA investigation in which members of the Pacers claimed that his associates pointed a red laser at them following a confrontation.

The NBA concluded its investigation by saying it could not corroborate that guns were involved.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said in a statement after the IG Live gun video went viral. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down.”

Police in Colorado opted not to charge Morant in connection with flashing a gun, citing a lack of evidence.

The Grizzlies announced earlier this week that Morant would miss their next four games, at least, after already having missed their previous two.

