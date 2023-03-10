Alexia Nepola reveals what she bought with her first ‘RHOM’ paycheck

Alexia Nepola splurged on some high-fashion goodies when she got her first “Housewives” paycheck back in 2011.

“There were these Christian Louboutin pumps that had spikes … and I got rid of them not because I didn’t like them, but because they were so uncomfortable,” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 55, tells Page Six Style exclusively, adding that she also picked up a red Louis Vuitton bag.

The reality star says it was “really easy” to blow all of her Bravo money on designer accessories because they “didn’t get paid that much” at the time.

However, Nepola notes that it “felt good” to buy herself items with that particular paycheck because of the work that went into getting it.

“I had the magazine and I would get paid through there, too .. but it’s different when you know that it’s 100% something you put work into,” she says.

Alexia Nepola revealed to Page Six Style the luxe items she bought with her first “Housewives” paycheck. Instagram/@alexiae_says

The “RHOM” star says she bought Christian Louboutin heels and a Louis Vuitton handbag. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Nepola’s first “RHOM” purchases also hold special meaning because her youngest son, Frankie Rosello, helped her pick them out.

“I remember vividly putting them on,” the Bravolebrity recalls of the Louboutins. “And Frank was, like, ‘Mom, those shoes are great.'”

“Frankie always loved fashion,” she adds. “He lost that a little bit after the accident, but before … He was obsessed.”

Nepola confesses it was “really easy” to spend all of her Bravo money in one place. Instagram/@alexiae_says

For more Page Six Style you love …

Aside from giving his opinion on his mother’s fashion choices, the now-26-year-old isn’t shy about discussing the men Nepola dates.

During our exclusive house tour with the Bravo-famous family, Rosello told us he always thought there was “zero” chance of Nepola getting back together with her second husband, Herman Echevarria, who sadly passed away in 2016.

Nepola recognized that her kids have good instincts, and she has since moved on with her third husband, Todd Nepola.

Frankie Rosello suffered brain damage following a near-fatal car accident in 2011. Instagram/@alexiae_says

Nepola was part of the original cast of “RHOM,” which first aired in 2011 on Bravo. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The couple wed in December 2021 and Nepola’s new spouse likes to spoil his bride, even covering the costs of her most recent breast implant surgery .

“I paid for my first ones,” the Alexia and Frankie’s Beauty Bar owner recently clarified to us, before sharing that Todd paid to have her “historic” 30-year-old implants taken out.