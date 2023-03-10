Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Ronda Rousey injury may affect WrestleMania plans

By Nick Tylwalk,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fnb6_0lEhDDpJ00

If Ronda Rousey is healthy enough to compete at WrestleMania, WWE will find a match for her. Though she’s proven to be increasingly divisive among fans, she’s still a big name and one the company wants on its biggest show of the year.

And if she can go, it may mean some other wrestlers are pulling double duty in Los Angeles.

That’s how Dave Meltzer sees the landscape for the women’s division right now, anyway. In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Meltzer explained that the injury Rousey has been selling on TV is legit, and is believed to be a hairline fracture in her arm.

WWE was positioning Rousey and Shayna Baszler to make a run at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, which just changed hands. Becky Lynch and Lita won them from the Damage CTRL team of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and are now scheduled for a six-woman tag match that also pulled in Trish Stratus and Bayley.

That doesn’t mean there’s nothing for Rousey and Baszler, but rather that Lynch and Lita may have to wrestle twice. Per Meltzer:

As of right now, both matches are scheduled and the women’s tag team champions, whoever they end up being (it was Sky & Kai originally) will work both nights. If Rousey isn’t able to wrestle by that weekend, obviously that tag title match won’t be taking place. But as of midweek, the belief was she would be wrestling on the show.

Assuming that’s how it plays out, that could help balance the WrestleMania card in terms of women’s matches. Right now there are only the Raw and SmackDown title matches (the latter of which could end up as the main event on night 1) and the six-woman tag. A tag team title bout would make it two women’s matches on each night.

As well, working a tag match could help mitigate the reinjury risk for Rousey, as Baszler can simply work more of the action for her side. With just a few weeks left until WrestleMania 39, we should find out pretty quickly if this is indeed the way WWE is leaning — and if Lynch and Lita are going to need to make sure they’re ready to go on both nights.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Da Brat Pregnant At 48, Expecting First Child With Wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart
Chicago, IL22 days ago
Stacy Keibler Reportedly Confirmed For 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC2 hours ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Farewell, sweet prince: Jacoby Brissett signs with the Commanders
Washington, DC2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy