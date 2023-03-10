Siegfried and Roy's Jungle Palace sells for $3 million

Siegfried and Roy's Jungle Palace is under new management.

Representatives with the Carden International Circus tell Channel 13 that owners Brett and George Carden have purchased the property which was listed earlier this week for $3 million.

Brett told TMZ he met the iconic duo in Las Vegas when their circus was in town and they were concerned someone else might purchase the property and tear it down. That's when he and his father decided to buy the property.

The Cardens also told TMZ they see the home as an investment and are thinking about turning the property into a tourist attraction or a short-term vacation rental.

According to the real estate listing from Aaron Taylor, the home was built in 1954 and is on 0.42 acres of land. The main house is 8,750 square feet with two bedrooms, four bathrooms, an indoor jacuzzi, and a pool. There are also multiple guest houses.

Roy Horn passed away due to complications from COVID-19 in May 2020 while Siegfried Fischbacher passed away from cancer in January 2021.

The pair came to Las Vegas in 1967 as a featured act and eventually headlined at the New Frontier in 1981. They took the stage at The Mirage in 1990. The $30 million production ran for nearly 14 years.

