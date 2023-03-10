Open in App
Glen Allen, VA
See more from this location?
WTVR CBS 6

Art class helps people living with dementia and their loved ones

By Greg McQuade,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMIZx_0lEh93gj00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Ever since they said "I do" in 1976, Tom and Mary Anna Link have been side by side through highs and lows. Over the last three years, the couple from Hanover County has been enduring a chapter of growing loss.

Mary Anna’s world is dimming after a diagnosis of dementia.

"I can see now there were changes going on probably that we weren’t even aware of at the time,” Tom said.

But a few miles away, there is a place offering the husband and wife a brief escape from the insidious disease through chorus, color, and camaraderie.

At the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen , trained volunteers like Jayne Smith team up with seniors living with the brain disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ndwoa_0lEh93gj00 WTVR

“It makes my heart happy,” Smith said about her volunteer work with the Opening Minds through Art (OMA) program.

The eight-week, free program by Art for the Journey stimulates and empowers artists.

Sally Johnson is Mary Anna’s partner for the two-month art class.

“We have a great time together. We laugh a lot,” Johnson said.

In class, the challenges of the disease are washed away, at least for a little while.

“It is just an amazing program. It is all about relationships. It is all about fostering creativity. It is all about fostering autonomy,” Amy Holland, the Program Director at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen, said.

But the Program Director at the Center witnesses the benefits of OMA week after week.

"[Dementia] is a long, slow process. You’re losing little pieces of the person you love. Just a little bit at a time," she said. “This illness can take a lot away from a person. Our job is to connect with the person who is still in there."

Holland knows the weight of a dementia diagnosis too well. She cared for her father before he lost his battle in 2021.

“I think it is fair to say that we have a lot of stigma in our culture surrounding this and people shy away from it,” Holland said.

This program actually serves two purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmo6j_0lEh93gj00 WTVR

Next door to the art studio caregivers like Tom Link find respite and rapport.

“For one thing they’re not alone. They’re meeting people walking the same path that they are and they’re not alone,” Holland said. “Just like we’ve watched Mary Anna relax. We’ve watched Tom relax.”

A grateful Tom admires the team’s dedication to his wife and the other seniors.

Volunteer Sally Johnson said the bond with Mary Anna strengthens with every brush stroke.

“We have enjoyed getting to know each other. I’ve gotten to know her husband Tom,” Johnson said.

Helping her partner blossom along her journey touches her soul.

“I am motivated to come here because this is the best of humanity,” Johnson said.

As the 60-minute class draws to a close, supplies are stored and artwork admired.

For the artists like Mary Anna Link, memories of their masterpieces and friends made this week may fade fast, but the inner joy just may linger long after the paint dries.

Like powerful stories? Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. Fridays for Greg McQuade’s “I Have A Story” reports. If you know of someone Greg should feature, email him at gmcquade@wtvr.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvnBZ_0lEh93gj00


You can also watch Greg McQuade's "Heroes Among Us" reports Thursdays on CBS 6 News at 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️ Thursdays: Heroes Among Us
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
How this woman plans to make spring break accessible for all in Petersburg
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Senator questions state's mental health response: 'The family deserves answers'
Charlottesville, VA2 hours ago
Need clothes for work? This Richmond nonprofit wants to help
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Black history is brought to life with this school's 'living wax museum'
Louisa, VA9 hours ago
Doctor says high child mortality rates are unlike anything he's seen before
Richmond, VA22 hours ago
How this Richmond man is fighting the 'pandemic' of gun violence in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Tyson's decision to close its Virginia plant shocks community: 'It's very sad'
Glen Allen, VA22 hours ago
Someone brought a gun to her daughter's school: 'We have to do better'
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Chesterfield couple to open Local Craft Pizza & Beer
Chesterfield, VA1 day ago
How you can honor your dog on National K-9 Veterans Day
Richmond, VA5 days ago
The greatest racehorse was born in Virginia. Now, the town plans to honor him.
Ashland, VA1 day ago
Richmond's unsheltered population grows by 120% in 1 year
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Gun violence leaves Richmond families grieving: 'There's a war going on'
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Why Tyson Foods is closing its Virginia chicken plant
Glen Allen, VA1 day ago
Cool sunshine today
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Best military chefs in the country battle it out in Virginia
Fort Lee, VA6 days ago
'Arrive Alive' campaign encourages students to be safe on the roads
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Surviving and thriving during daylight saving time this weekend
Richmond, VA5 days ago
She thought she was sharing with a friend. Now, she's flooded with scams.
Colonial Heights, VA5 days ago
Richmond sent her a $4,000 water bill: 'It makes no sense'
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Lobster-focused food truck rolls into Richmond
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Woman found dead in Richmond home
Richmond, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy