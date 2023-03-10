Open in App
#9. Five Guys (tied)

5 days ago

- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 76

- Change from 2021: -2

Founded in 1986, Five Guys is a family-owned company that has leaned into franchising. Since it opened for franchising in 2002, it has grown from five restaurants to over 1,700 locations across the globe. The company is known for its simple menu of burgers, fries, and milkshakes and its commitment to using high-quality ingredients and cooking everything to order. Among these high-quality ingredients are fresh beef and fries cooked in peanut oil.

