20. Taco Bell (tied)

- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 72

- Change from 2021: -2

Taco Bell founder Glen Bell discovered hard-shell tacos from the sit-down restaurant across the street, Mitla Cafe, in San Bernardino, California. Rather than laboriously making each taco by hand, Bell found a way to assemble it quickly. He started selling them out of a stand in December 1951—and thus began Taco Bell. In the years since, the chain has gotten creative with its menu, historically offering Kit Kat quesadillas, Cheetos burritos, and an Airheads slushie.