- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 71

- Change from 2021: -2

Popeyes thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic . What's more, it's growing . The chain boasted 2,754 U.S. locations and 3,705 international locations in the fiscal year 2021, the highest number of openings since Restaurant Brands International bought the chain in 2017. The secret to the franchise's success? Its fried chicken recipe, known for its signature crispiness.