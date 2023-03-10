Open in App
Daily Independent

Scottsdale Unified reaches settlement in multi-district Juul Labs lawsuit

5 days ago

Scottsdale Unified School District has approved a settlement and release of claims as part of a multi-district lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. for its manufacturing and distribution of electronic cigarettes and vapes.

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board entered into the multi-district litigation in June 2021.

On March 7, Scottsdale lawyer Joseph C. Tann was present as the governing board voted 4-0 to approve a settlement and release of claims regarding litigation against Juul. Tann represented the district in the litigation. Board member Libby Hart-Wells was absent from the meeting.

The settlement amount was not publicly disclosed in the meeting, and SUSD officials did not immediately respond to inquiries as of press time on March 10.

In December 2022, the AP reported that Juul Labs had reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases brought against it by individuals and families of Juul users, school districts and Native American tribes. Financial terms of those settlements were not disclosed, the AP reported.

In 2021, Tann and former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, who has since died, presented the board with reasons to enter potential litigation against Juul Labs Inc. from the dangers of students vaping to possible benefits of SUSD participating in proposed legal action regarding the company’s products.

At that time, the board had hired the legal teams of Keller Rohrback LLP and Grant Woods of Gallagher and Kennedy and Law Offices of Joseph C. Tann PLLC to file a legal complaint on behalf of the district against Juul Labs.

The district’s attorneys had presented to the board a potential for settlement and participation in a national trust established for governmental entities that initiated the litigation, according to a staff report regarding approving the current settlement and participating in the “governmental entity settlement trust as discussed in executive session.”

Board members were reportedly set to approve the government entity form for the release of claims, and authorize the superintendent to sign all requisite documentation regarding funds to be distributed to the district according to the terms of settlement, according to the staff report.

In 2021 when first pursuing the lawsuit, the late Woods and Tann did not provide specific monetary information about actual costs for the litigation; how much to expect if the suit was won; how much the district can expect to receive, etc., but they did note if the case was settled, there are different ways to use a monetary award if the district should want to spend it on anti-vape-related purposes to devise a plan toward addressing the problem rather than put it in the general fund as previously reported and published about the lawsuit.

Tann, who serves as lead council in the city of Tucson and Pima County in the opioid epidemic, said back then the lawsuit would be filed under what is called a public nuisance case with efforts to keep people from becoming addicted and to ensure that Juul accepts any burdens and not the citizens.

