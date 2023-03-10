Open in App
Daily Independent

Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins

5 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Infielders Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias agreed to minor league contracts with the Miami Marlins.

The 38-year-old Gurriel won his second World Series with the Astros last year after hitting .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBIs last year, down from 81 RBIs in 2021. In the postseason, Gurriel had 17 hits with a pair of home runs to help the Astros win their second title in six seasons.

Gurriel adds infield depth, and the Marlins could look for him to add offense for a team that ranked in the bottom five in runs and slugging in 2022.

Born in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Gurriel has a career .284 batting average.

It's unclear where the Marlins could use Gurriel. Miami acquired 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez from Minnesota to play second base and moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. from second to center field.

Iglesias, 33, batted .292 last season with Colorado and had a .981 fielding percentage as he made 116 starts at shortstop. Iglesias, who was born in La Habana, Cuba, has a .279 batting average. and .982 fielding percentage over 11 major league seasons. He has played for six teams.

Both players were to join the Marlins on Friday at their spring training facility. Miami opens the season on March 30 at home against the New York Mets.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

