Swanville Dollars for Scholars in its 35th year

The Swanville Dollars for Scholars is celebrating 35 years this year.

Founded in 1988 by a group of local citizens, the organization has continued to grow in the support for the Swanville School. In the late ’80s funds were raised with coffee cans set out at local businesses and a dinner dance, awarding to all the students around $4,500. These days, funds are raised via the matching scholarship program, charitable gambling, poinsettia sales, school open house meal, tailgating at football games and a mega cash bingo, coming up on March 19.

With these fundraising efforts the average awarded to each student is now comparable to the entire first year to all of the students.

What has made the Swanville Dollars for Scholars unique is the matching scholarship program. Donors contribute $250 and the Dollars for Scholars match it, to give a $500 scholarship away in the donors chosen name.

The fundraiser was started in 2002, and has continued to grow in 2020 and 2021. All of the scholarships awarded were in other donors’ names. With the number of graduating Swanville seniors growing every year, our goal is to continue to grow this fundraiser to help support it.

Swanville Superintendent Travis Hensch said, “The Swanville Dollars for Scholars program is unreal; I cannot believe how much community support this area has for the school. DFS helps any student who has post-secondary aspirations, and is absolutely a worthwhile organization to get behind.”

The Swanville Dollars for Scholars has awarded more than $825,000 to Swanville graduating seniors over the last 35 years. Every student who has ever applied has been awarded a scholarship.

To learn more about the organization, check it out on Facebook or at www.Swanville.dollarsforschol ars.org or call (320) 360-4726.