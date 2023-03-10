Postseason honors: Capitol Conference releases all-conference teams

The Capitol Conference has issued its postseason honors for winter sports.

Athletes from Lodi and Poynette were honored. Here are the awards:

Wrestling

Lodi’s Zane Licht, who won his second straight state title this year while setting various school records, was unanimously voted as the Capitol North’s Wrestler of the Year.

Several Lodi and Poynette wrestlers received all-conference honors.

On All-Capitol North First Team were Poynette’s Ashton Meister (138 pounds) and Lodi’s Henry Koeppen (285), Nick Week (220), Mason Lane (182), Kylar Clemens (160), Licht (152), Evan Stevenson (145), Evan Clary (126), Caleb Lord (120) and Levi Ness (106).

The All-Capitol North Second Team includes Lodi’s Drew Lochner (113), Owen Breunig (138) and Isaiah Groskopf (195), and Poynette’s Jackson Geitner (220), James Amacher (160) and Isaiah Gauer (120).

Among those receiving honorable mention were Poynette’s William Frieden.

Girls Basketball

Poynette senior Hadley Walters was chosen for the All-Capitol North First Team, while Lodi freshman Taylor Reese made the Second Team.

Lake Mills’ Isabella Pitta was named the conference’s Player of the Year. Pitta was the lone unanimous selection for the All-Capitol North First Team.

Boys Basketball

The lone area player selected for the All-Capitol North First Team was Poynette’s Aiden Klosky.

Lodi senior Brian Meitzner made it on the All-Capitol North Second Team, while Poynette’s Brett Hackbart, a junior, and Kameryn Colstad, a senior, both received honorable mention.

Lakeside Lutheran’s Levi Birkholz was tabbed as the conference’s Player of the Year.