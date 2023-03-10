Open in App
Pickaway County, OH
Circleville Herald

GOP Central Committee chooses Davis as Clerk of Courts

By By Miles Layton Editor,

5 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE – Pickaway County Republican Central Committee has appointed Grant Davis as county Clerk of Courts.

During Thursday’s meeting, the central committee had to choose from three candidates – Beth Kowalski, Tammy Deck and Davis – to finish the remainder of Jim Dean’s term, which ends in 2025. Sixteen members voted for Davis, 14 members voted for Kowalski and one member voted for Deck.

“Each of the three candidates for the office were able to give speeches and answer questions from elected members of the central committee prior to the public vote,” said Michael Whitten, Pickaway County GOP chairman. “ I would like to thank the members of the Candidate Screening Subcommittee and the Central Committee for fulfilling their duties in a responsible manner. Special thanks to the three uniquely qualified Republican candidates and we wish Mr. Davis and his staff well.”

Seeking to retire after nearly 20 years of service, Dean resigned as Clerk of Courts on Jan. 29 and the Pickaway County Commission appointed Davis as interim Clerk on Jan. 31.

GOP Central Committee then had to appoint someone to fill the unexpired term, which runs through Jan. 5, 2025.

“I was honored to be appointed by the Republican Central Committee Thursday night,” Davis said. “I will work every day to serve the people of Pickaway County and put their interests first.”

A staff attorney for Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece, Kowalski said she is honored to have been considered for the job and that she looks forward to working with Davis.

“I am blessed to have enjoyed the support of my family, friends, coworkers, and a great deal of Central Committee members,” she said. “I wish Grant great success as our new court clerk and look forward to working with him.”

Deck has served 15 years in the county Prosecutor’s Office with the last 9 years as the fiscal officer.

“I would like to thank the committee for allowing me to be a part of the process. I learned a lot,” she said.

Prior to being appointed as interim Clerk of Courts, Davis worked as a Regional Liaison for State Auditor Keith Faber, where he oversaw the 15 counties in the Southeast region on Faber’s behalf. He worked with local governments and investigated potential fraud.

Davis started a consulting business where he specialized in public affairs. He was a strong advocate for amending the State of Ohio’s most recent operating budget to strengthen Ohio’s medical supply manufacturing industry and reduce our reliance on foreign products.

In addition, Davis served as a Senior Legislative Aide to the Majority Whip at the Ohio House of Representatives and worked on legislation impacting millions of Ohioans.

Davis graduated from Teays Valley High school in 2011 where he was active in football, track and field, show choir, and served on student council. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio State University.

Circleville Herald Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com

Comments / 0
