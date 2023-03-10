Open in App
FanNation Fastball

Starting Lineups, Pitchers for Angels, Dodgers, Angels March 10 Spring Training Game

By Jack Vita,

5 days ago

The Los Angeles Angels will play the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday at 3:05 p.m. ET at the Dodgers' spring training home, Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. Here's a look at the Dodgers and Angels' starting lineups and starting pitchers for Friday's Cactus League game.

23-year-old Reid Detmers will take the mound for the Angels for Friday's game. Less than three years ago, the Angels made Detmers the tenth overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft. Detmers found success at the big league level in 2022, posting a 7-6 record, 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 106 ERA+ in 25 starts and 129 innings pitched. Detmers also threw a no-hitter last May.

Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers, after withdrawing from the World Baseball Classic. Kershaw was originally slated to pitch for Team USA in the 2023 event. Team USA will play its first game Saturday against Great Britain.

Kershaw, 34, will be making his first start of the spring Friday. He logged a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts and 126.1 innings pitched in 2022.

Here's a look at how the Angels will line up for Friday's game:

1) LF Taylor Ward

2) 2B Livan Soto

3) 3B Kevin Padlo

4) C Matt Thaiss

5) SS Zach Neto

6) CF Mickey Moniak

7) RF Jo Adell

8) 1B Trey Cabbage

9) DH Taylor Jones

SP Reid Detmers

Here's a look at how the Dodgers will line up for Friday's game:

1) SS Miguel Rojas

2) LF Chris Taylor

3) 3B Max Muncy

4) DH J.D. Martinez

5) 2B Miguel Vargas

6) CF James Outman

7) RF Andy Pages

8) 1B Devin Mann

9) C Hunter Feduccia

SP Clayton Kershaw

