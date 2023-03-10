Risch leads bill to combat crisis at southern border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) with Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.) introduced the Solving the Border Crisis Act.

This bill would secure the southern border by resuming construction of the border wall, strengthening management and enforcement capacities and upholding the rule of law.

“Since President Biden took office, more than 4.7 million illegal immigrants – double the population of Idaho – have been encountered at the southern border. This is a direct result from the president’s open border policies that have catalyzed a full-blown disaster,” Risch said. “With my legislation, the Solving the Border Crisis Act , America would return to reasonable, commonsense border polices that not only stop illegal immigration but deter it. This legislation would resume construction of the border wall, extend Title 42, and improve equipment and resources for enforcement and border patrol. Strong border policies are the only solution to President Biden’s ever-growing immigration disaster.”

“A record number of illegal border crossings on the Biden Administration’s watch has created a humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions and fueled the increased smuggling of deadly drugs such as fentanyl into our country,” Crapo said. “This ongoing crisis demands a stronger, more effective leadership. Congress must act to secure the border now, as we cannot rely on the Executive Branch to do so.”

The Solving the Border Crisis Act will: