Henderson police, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office 911 outage resolved

UPDATE: Rusk County OEM said that the 911 outage affecting Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department has been resolved.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are currently not receiving 911 calls.

According to a release , Frontier notified the sheriff’s office and police department that a fiber optic line has been cut and for that reason, they are not able to receive 911 calls at this time.

“To report any emergencies in the interim, please use one of the following numbers: Inside the city of Henderson: 903-657-3512 – Option 2 Rusk County: 903-657-3581.” Rusk County OEM

