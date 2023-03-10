Open in App
Henderson, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson police, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office 911 outage resolved

By Luke Whitney,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40961R_0lEh3Y4r00

UPDATE: Rusk County OEM said that the 911 outage affecting Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department has been resolved.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are currently not receiving 911 calls.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for theft, accused of misappropriating inmate funds

According to a release , Frontier notified the sheriff’s office and police department that a fiber optic line has been cut and for that reason, they are not able to receive 911 calls at this time.

“To report any emergencies in the interim, please use one of the following numbers: Inside the city of Henderson: 903-657-3512 – Option 2 Rusk County: 903-657-3581.”

Rusk County OEM

KETK will update this post when the problem is resolved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0lEh3Y4r00

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Tenaha man pleads guilty to intoxicated driving death
Tenaha, TX23 hours ago
Smith County Sheriff denounces trail ride concerts after two injured, three arrested in shooting
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Second person arrested in death of Athens 4-year-old
Athens, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pickup truck reported stolen from Lufkin apartment complex
Lufkin, TX3 hours ago
Shreveport man arrested in East Texas after multi-county pursuit
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
1 killed in Nacogdoches pedestrian hit-and-run
Nacogdoches, TX1 day ago
19-year-old dead after weekend shooting at Angelina County nightclub
Lufkin, TX2 days ago
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Nacogdoches, TX1 day ago
Longview man charged in Capitol riot asks court to exclude ‘imaginary police deaths’ from trial
Longview, TX4 hours ago
Traffic being diverted from West Hawkins in Longview due to crash
Longview, TX4 hours ago
UPDATE: Man killed in Longview officer-involved shooting identified
Longview, TX3 days ago
Police: Officer-involved shooting near Longview leaves suspect with life-threatening injuries
Longview, TX3 days ago
Longview authorities release name of apartment fire victim
Longview, TX1 day ago
1 car crashed into Xpress Car Wash after multiple car crash in Tyler
Tyler, TX20 hours ago
Officer shortage affecting East Texas law enforcement
Nacogdoches, TX1 day ago
Longview company facing suit in employee's death
Longview, TX9 hours ago
Athens mother arrested for murder in death of 4-year-old son
Athens, TX2 days ago
Bullard teenagers help save woman after car crashes into pond
Bullard, TX1 day ago
Man arrested for Tyler murder after nearly a year on the run
Tyler, TX3 days ago
WebXtra: 2 injured in fire at Longview apartment
Longview, TX2 days ago
One arrested for shooting at several people at East Texas car wash
Nacogdoches, TX5 days ago
Rusk officials searching for man who allegedly attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bill
Rusk, TX4 days ago
Timpson Fuel Station Scene of Reported Multiple Gunshots (Updated)
Timpson, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy