Open in App
WHNT News 19

When Dollywood’s largest roller coaster will open in 2023

By Gregory Raucoules,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlwPJ_0lEh3ICT00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton hosted season pass holders and media members at Dollywood on Friday ahead of the start of the theme park’s 38th season and made a major announcement about a highly-anticipated attraction.

The $25-million Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, the single largest attraction investment in Dollywood history , will open in May 2023 .

Revamped Dolly Parton Museum returns to Dollywood in 2024

With nearly 4,000 feet of track spanning six acres and a peak elevation of 66 feet, it will be the largest ride in the entire park. The coaster boasts three different launches and will reach a maximum speed of 48 mph.

The rollercoaster will last nearly two minutes and seat 20 passengers per train. The minimum height requirement for a passenger is 39 inches.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDzUl_0lEh3ICT00
  • (Courtesy of Dollywood)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MP7a7_0lEh3ICT00
    (Photo: WATE Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRFB8_0lEh3ICT00
    Big Bear Mountain roller coaster (Photo: WATE Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9i2d_0lEh3ICT00
    The construction of the Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster. (Photo: WATE Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knlII_0lEh3ICT00
    The construction of the Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster. (Photo: WATE Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cl2GO_0lEh3ICT00
    (Photo: WATE Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDggv_0lEh3ICT00
    The Big Bear Mountain Ride Vehicles. (Dollywood)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339pl4_0lEh3ICT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0065ql_0lEh3ICT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRGWQ_0lEh3ICT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qj3fZ_0lEh3ICT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdMbb_0lEh3ICT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkvPe_0lEh3ICT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN91q_0lEh3ICT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6BJ2_0lEh3ICT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULS17_0lEh3ICT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7iPM_0lEh3ICT00

“As the story goes, this huge bear that’s been roaming these hills for years,” Parton said at the announcement of the ride in 2022. It will also be the first ride in Dollywood with onboard audio with music and narration from a fictional caretaker named Ned Oakley.

Don’t expect to see Dolly on the ride herself . “You know I’m not going to get on that,” she said last year. “If I get on that thing you’d find my wigs on one of those trees.”

Watch a first-person rendering of the Big Big Mountain experience

A first-person POV rendering of the Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster coming to Dollywood in Spring 2023. (Dollywood)

The park is open Friday for season passholders only. The first day for all ticketholders is Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find the full schedule here .

The park expansion is part of a half-billion investment into the Dollywood Parks & Resorts in 2021.

Like the Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, another attraction will open after Dollywood’s first opening day . The HeartSong Lodge & Resort , named after Parton’s song, plans to be completed in late 2023.

According to a case study released last year by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Dollywood has an annual economic impact of $1.8 billion a year and is credited with more than 23,000 jobs for the region.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dolly Parton celebrates Dollywood’s 2023 season opener
Pigeon Forge, TN3 days ago
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL2 days ago
HPD: 15-year-old killed during drug-related robbery
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Decatur Police identify man killed in Sunday wreck on I-65
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Teen, 2 stolen horses dead after car crashes into group in Dallas
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
Athens woman leads Decatur Police on multi-county chase
Decatur, AL1 day ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Florence woman charged in death of stillborn
Florence, AL2 days ago
Trial set for dog owner charged in deaths of 2 women
Red Bay, AL2 days ago
Authorities identify woman killed in Morgan County crash
Somerville, AL1 day ago
Grieving mother forms non-profit to support families experiencing infant loss
Huntsville, AL27 minutes ago
Florence woman hit by vehicle, dies overnight
Florence, AL8 hours ago
New Market teen dead, five others injured after Jackson County crash
New Market, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy