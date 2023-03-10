Open in App
Haysi, VA
WAVY News 10

Vice mayor, Virginia Department of Forestry employee killed fighting fire

By Tannock Blair,

5 days ago

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was both the Vice Mayor to the Town of Haysi and a Virginia state employee was killed while fighting a forest fire in Buchanan County on Thursday.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, units with the Virginia Department of Forestry were called to Lester’s Fork Road near the Roseann community in Buchanan County for a forest fire.

According to authorities, Rocky S. Wood, a VDOF employee from the Western Region’s Vansant Office, died while fighting the 15-acre wildfire.

“Today our hearts are broken as we send our sincere condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and fellow colleagues during this difficult time,” said State Forester Rob Farrell.

Wood was a seven-year employee who originally joined the department as a forest technician. Before that, he had served as a part-time wildland firefighter with the department and the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Wood was also the Vice Mayor of the town of Haysi in Dickenson County, beginning his service as a Haysi Town Council member in 2008.

“With a heavy heart, we announce the untimely passing of Haysi’s Vice Mayor Rocky Wood,” a statement from the town’s Facebook page reads. “We will strive to honor his memory and service though it’s hard to find the right words at this time. Please keep his family in your prayers as they navigate their grief.”

VDOF is working with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs to investigate the incident. The fire was reportedly contained early Friday morning.

