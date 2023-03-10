Open in App
Abilene, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr. resigns

By Erica Garner,

5 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr. has resigned from the force.

City Manager Robert Hanna made the announcement Friday, confirming Chief Dudley’s resignation is effective March 31.

In a press release on his resignation, Chief Dudley made a statement that reads in part, “there are other opportunities I would like to pursue, and while the decision to resign was not easy to make, my faith tells me it is the right decision.”

Chief Dudley has served as Abilene’s Chief of Police since January 2021. He was hired from Aurora, Colorado, as part of a national search to replace former chief Stan Standridge.

Soon, the City is expected to name an interim Chief.

City of Abilene swears in first Black police chief

Read Chief Dudley’s full statement below:

I am blessed to have served the citizens of Abilene. My family and I love this community and have made it our home.

I recognize that much has been accomplished at the police department these past two years. Through the creation of an Apparatus Fund, we established a funding mechanism for future critical high dollar equipment needs. We realigned departmental units to more adequately address the needs of our community. New training, equipment, and staffing were added to support crime suppression efforts, all while enhancing our police-community relations.

There are other opportunities I would like to pursue, and while the decision to resign was not easy to make, my faith tells me it is the right decision. I am proud of the historic moment I was named Chief of Police and am appreciative for working alongside the outstanding women and men who serve at the Abilene Police Department. I am thankful for not only what they do, but also for how they do it.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

