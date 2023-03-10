When does the time change in Florida? What to know about the effect on day and night

The time changes this weekend.

That means that you’ll need to turn your clocks ahead one hour.

Think about the clock in your car. And on your microwave oven. Your smartphone and computer will likely move the hands of time automatically.

On early Sunday morning, we’ll be returning to daylight saving time. So, spring ahead.

Here are a few things to know:

When is daylight saving time?

Time change: It starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12.

Pro tip: Move your clocks ahead an hour before going to sleep on Saturday night, March 11.

What does that do to morning and evening?

School and commuting: When the clocks move ahead an hour, it’ll stay lighter into the evening. But for kids getting ready for school or adults commuting to work, it’ll be darker in the early morning.

Sunrise and sunset: When we move the clocks forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, sunrise in Miami will be at 7:33 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:28 p.m.

Good and bad: Daylight saving time might be good and bad for spring breakers, many of whom will descend on South Beach the first weekend of the time change.

Sunbathing: On one hand, the extra daylight hours gives them more time to soak up the sun on the beach around Lummus Park.

Nightlife: On the other, it delays nightfall, when some of the real partying gets started at the cafes and bars on Ocean Drive.