Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

When does the time change in Florida? What to know about the effect on day and night

By Jeff Kleinman,

5 days ago

The time changes this weekend.

That means that you’ll need to turn your clocks ahead one hour.

Think about the clock in your car. And on your microwave oven. Your smartphone and computer will likely move the hands of time automatically.

On early Sunday morning, we’ll be returning to daylight saving time. So, spring ahead.

Here are a few things to know:

When is daylight saving time?

Time change: It starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12.

Pro tip: Move your clocks ahead an hour before going to sleep on Saturday night, March 11.

READ MORE: What about a law to ‘lock the clock’?

What does that do to morning and evening?

School and commuting: When the clocks move ahead an hour, it’ll stay lighter into the evening. But for kids getting ready for school or adults commuting to work, it’ll be darker in the early morning.

Sunrise and sunset: When we move the clocks forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, sunrise in Miami will be at 7:33 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:28 p.m.

Good and bad: Daylight saving time might be good and bad for spring breakers, many of whom will descend on South Beach the first weekend of the time change.

Sunbathing: On one hand, the extra daylight hours gives them more time to soak up the sun on the beach around Lummus Park.

Nightlife: On the other, it delays nightfall, when some of the real partying gets started at the cafes and bars on Ocean Drive.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Coming soon to Florida beaches: Massive, messy and maybe record mounds of seaweed
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Miami Beach 2 a.m. liquor cutoff can take effect, judge says. Will Story nightclub survive?
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Ghostly growth in Florida ignites social media. ‘The Grim Reaper crossing the road’
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Models and the beach are never a bad idea, Miami. Popular volleyball tourney is back
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
This protected species could halt repairs to Florida homes damaged by hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Daytona Beach Shores, FL21 hours ago
It’s hot out there, but a cold front is coming. Here’s how low it will go around Florida
Miami Gardens, FL4 days ago
Temperatures will drop as storms push out; see how chilly it will get
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Southern Living names best BBQ restaurant in Florida
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
An Argentine fusion restaurant inside shipping containers is opening near Aventura
Hallandale Beach, FL13 hours ago
Large fire sweeps through multiple stores in this Miami shopping area
Miami, FL1 day ago
‘The coffin was open’: Gravesite ‘disturbed’ at historic cemetery in Miami, police say
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Is that really a Publix? What to know about these smaller specialty stores in Florida
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Floridians Shocked as DeSantis Goes to War With Orlando
Orlando, FL1 day ago
One dead in crash that closed both sides of major street linking Miami-Dade and Broward
Miami Gardens, FL10 hours ago
Party on: Judge gives nightclub 30-day reprieve on Miami Beach’s 2 a.m. last call
Miami Beach, FL1 hour ago
LIV Miami vs. LIV Golf: Iconic nightclub wants to block golf group’s trademarks
Miami Beach, FL5 hours ago
Anderson .Paak spins records and people dance in South Beach during spring break
Miami Beach, FL3 days ago
This Israeli restaurant in Miami won Burger Bash twice. What’s the secret to its success?
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy