Potential Browns' free agent target re-signs with current team

There was rumored interest between defensive end Brandon Graham and the Cleveland Browns. Graham, now entering his 14th season in the NFL, played under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns and Schwartz, however, will not get the chance to bring Graham in for a reunion as he has agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the Eagles.

As the Browns look to upgrade their roster at the start of free agency, they will have to look elsewhere at defensive end for a veteran depth piece. In just three short days we will see what general manager Andrew Berry has up his sleeve.