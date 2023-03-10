Woman held captive at gunpoint inside locked trailer for 4 years: docs

A Texas man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping for allegedly holding a woman captive inside a locked trailer with bars on the windows for four years.

Abraham Segura, 42, was apprehended Wednesday and ordered held on $150,000 bond.

According to court records cited by station KTRK , Segura’s victim was rescued after calling for help from a phone inside the trailer home on West Green Road in Harris County while the suspect was at work.

The woman told deputies who responded that her alleged captor had held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her.

Firefighters who assisted with the rescue had to use power tools to cut through burglar bars and sheets of plywood on the windows to extricate the victim.

During Segura’s initial court appearance, a prosecutor presented the allegations against him.

“The defendant had kept the complainant inside a trailer for approximately four years,” the prosecutor said.

She added that all the exits to the trailer were blocked. When deputies finally gained entrance to the residence, they allegedly found three handguns inside.

Segura, a barber and tattoo artist, interrupted the hearing several times, asking if he could defend himself and labeling the prosecution’s narrative “one-sided.”

The hearing officer overseeing the proceedings told the defendant it was not the right time or place to mount his defense.

“We’re not going to argue the facts of the case today because it’s not going to change my mind about probable cause,” the hearing officer shot back.

If Segura makes bond, he would be required to remain under house arrest.

The 42-year-old’s criminal history includes a sole conviction for misdemeanor marijuana possession back in 2006.