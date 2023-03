97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Did You Know ‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Is Married to a Show Insider? By Sterling Whitaker, 5 days ago

By Sterling Whitaker, 5 days ago

Piper Perabo's character is currently engaged in an unlikely romance with Dutton family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on Yellowstone, but in real life, Perabo ...