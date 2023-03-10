‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Ethan Plath Reunites With Dad, Younger Siblings Following Family Feud

Courtesy of Ethan Plath/Instagram

Water under the bridge. Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath reunited with his family in Georgia following his years-long feud with mom Kim Plath and dad Barry Plath.

“Went down to Georgia saw my Dad and siblings [sic],” Ethan, 24, captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram on Friday, March 10. “So good to see them. The little girls aren’t so little anymore. Also picked up a couple cars! Good times!”

The reality star and his wife, Olivia Plath, were feuding with his parents since their family reality series premiered in November 2019, shortly after they tied the knot. Ethan and his nine siblings were raised in rural South Georgia under strict rules and religious guidelines. After marrying Olivia, however, Ethan’s eyes were opened to a world outside of his parents’ strict rules, including going to see a movie in a theater, drinking soda and watching TV shows.

“Obviously, we’re our own family and we’re gonna do things the way we choose to do ’em and we allow a lot of different things in our home that his parents wouldn’t and that’s just a personal choice,” Olivia said in her joint confessional with Ethan during season 1. “When we got married and we moved in here, we had alcohol in the home — that was a big source of tension. We’d want to go out for ice cream and that would create conflict because it would be like, ‘Well, you shouldn’t be eating sugar.’ And we’d be like, ‘Well, we’re adults. We can make that decision ourselves.’”

Kim and Barry ultimately banned their son and daughter-in-law from interacting with their younger children to avoid what they considered negative influences.

When his parents divorced after 24 years of marriage, Ethan mended his relationship with his father. During an emotional conversation with his mother, Ethan opened up about the “resentment” he feels towards her.

“I think if we’re being honest with each other, sugar and soda never was the issue. The issues that I’ve always had with you and dad have been schooling, dating and the right and the wrong way to go about that,” Ethan said. “I feel like in many ways, you were extremely relaxed as far as the amount of effort you put into schooling kids. I’ve felt that way literally since I was 13, I felt behind in life, like [I] couldn’t compete with people that were in my age group as far as academics.”