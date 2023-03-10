Open in App
High Point, NC
High Point dealing with Adderall shortage

By Dolan ReynoldsAlliyah Sims,

5 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Triad pharmacies are in a bind when it comes to helping people who need the ADHD medication Adderall.

Manufacturers across the country are struggling to keep up with the high demand for the drug.

This comes nearly five months after the Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of Adderall, and the supply still remains low

“It has become impossible. You can’t find it,” said Clarissa Marshall, an ADHD professional.

For the last month, Marshall has been trying to find a pharmacy to fill her Adderall prescription,

“I eventually gave up. There’s this threshold on how much energy am I going to put in,” she said.

Doctors diagnosed her with ADHD nearly four years ago, and Adderall is the one drug that helps her get through the day.

Without it, she says life quickly becomes overwhelming.

“It’s harder to follow through with tasks…the big thing to realize is that it is suddenly stripped away, and anytime that you undergo a sudden change, it’s harder to adjust,” Marshall said.

“It’s not that pharmacies don’t want to dispense it. We just can’t get it,” said Sam Forrester, staff pharmacist at Deep River Drugs.

Health leaders say the supply shortage is caused by the increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2020, prescriptions for Adderall went up 15%, and it’s gone up steadily since then,” Forrester said.

Forrester says Adderall is a controlled substance, and it takes a while to increase production.

“The DEA limits how much manufactures can have.” he said.

In the meantime, Forrester says talk to your doctor about things you can do to deal with ADHD and see if it is possible to switch medications.

The cost may be higher, though.

“I switched, and I’m paying three times as much right now to get something close to Adderall,” Marshall said.

Another option is to talk to your doctor to change the strength or brand of your medication.

Health experts expect to see more prescriptions filled for Adderall by mid-April, but it’s not a guarantee.

