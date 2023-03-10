Open in App
WAVY News 10

Buckets = Biscuits: ACC Tournament scores can get you a free sausage biscuit from Bojangles

By Brayden Stamps,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZbk7_0lEgt69w00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — March Madness is here and Bojangles is teaming up with the ACC Tournament to offer free sausage biscuits to college basketball fans.

Throughout the rest of the ACC tournament which continues every day until Saturday, every time any ACC team scores 77 points or more, Bojangles will give fans a free sausage biscuit the next day.

The deal is valid at participating Bojangles locations with online ordering available. To get the deal, you must download the Bojangles app and use the promo code “ACC” to get the free sausage biscuit.

“As if the competition isn’t steep enough, we want to up the ante by putting sausage biscuits on the line so everyone visiting Greensboro, from near and far, can enjoy Bojangles on us.”

Ken Reynolds, director of corporate and community affairs for Bojangles

For example, if you are a fan of Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia Tech, UNC, or Pitt. Since your squad crossed the 77-point threshold on Wednesday, win or lose, you’re entitled to a free biscuit.

The “ACC” code is valid any time an ACC team scores 77 points, so don’t worry Wake Forest fans who are disappointed with the team’s 74-72 loss to Miami today. As long as one of Duke, Pitt, Clemson, Virginia, UNC or NC State scores 77 points you will be able to drown your sorrows with a free sausage biscuit on Friday.

Duke will face off against Pitt at 2:30 p.m. followed by UNC-Virginia at 7 p.m. and NC State-Clemson at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These North Carolina college basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
5 arrested, charged with possession of cocaine after search warrant
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Virginia Beach man wins $100K off $50 scratch ticket
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL23 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Southwest Onslow student is latest allowed to play soccer after eligibility issue
Jacksonville, NC1 day ago
Norfolk trash truck hits woman’s parked car; city won’t pay for repairs
Norfolk, VA17 hours ago
Portsmouth Police investigate Portsmouth Blvd. shooting
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Hertford County woman says noise from Perdue plant ‘too loud to build a legacy’
Cofield, NC1 day ago
Wanted West Virginia man apprehended in Raleigh
Raleigh, WV1 day ago
Everything you need to know about what the Carolina Panthers have done in free agency
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Chesapeake woman wins $5M on Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
Camp Lejeune toxic water advertisements cause discussion to cap legal fees
Camp Lejeune, NC1 day ago
Man injured following overnight shooting on Bell St in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City, NC2 days ago
Rivers Casino Portsmouth joins annual city-wide cleanup
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Port of Virginia, Norfolk Southern partner on new rail service
Memphis, TN7 hours ago
Deputies seeking person of interest in Bertie shooting
Merry Hill, NC2 days ago
Schumer asks for expanded investigation into Norfolk Southern, other railroads
East Palestine, OH9 hours ago
Hampton to host community discussion on historic carousel relocation
Hampton, VA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy