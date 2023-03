everythinglubbock.com

First Mexican-American woman in space gets her own Barbie doll By Mia Morales, 5 days ago

By Mia Morales, 5 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Katya Echazarreta, also known as the first Mexican-American woman to go to space, now has her very own Barbie. In honor ...