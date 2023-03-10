Tempe alerts drivers to weekend restrictions, detours for SR 143 work

Northbound State Route 143 is scheduled for a traffic shift beginning Friday night as part of the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve improvement project.

Tempe officials said drivers should be aware of several closures, restrictions and detours that will be in effect Friday night, March 10, until Monday morning, March 13. They are:

Northbound SR 143/48th Street will be narrowed to one lane between Broadway Road and University Drive from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Northbound SR 143/48th Street will be closed between Broadway Road and University Drive from 7 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Detours

Westbound I-10 to northbound SR 143 detour: Use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 to access SR 143 and other destinations north of the closure.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-10 and US 60 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport can stay on westbound I-10 and use the airport entrances at 24th Street or Buckeye Road, or use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from the Loop 202.

Eastbound I-10 to northbound SR 143 detour: Use southbound 48th Street to eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Priest Drive to westbound University Drive to access SR 143 and other destinations north of the closure.

State transportation officials said drivers will begin using the new northbound 48th Street bridge over I-10 when northbound SR 143 reopens on Monday.