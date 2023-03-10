Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
Daily Mail

Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles indicted on capital murder charges

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com,

5 days ago

Former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was indicted on charges of capital murder by a grand jury in Tuscaloosa County on Friday.

Miles and his friend Michael Lynn Davis have been accused of the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris on January 15 of this year. Neither party was granted bond and they remain booked in Tuscaloosa County jail.

The two are expected to have separate trials with both cases having been distributed to a grand jury after a February 21 preliminary hearing.

Davis is accused of shooting Harris while she was in a vehicle, which constitutes capital murder in Alabama. Miles admitted to giving Davis the gun and is also facing a capital murder charge for 'aiding and abetting' Davis in the shooting.

'We are not surprised with the indictment. We were expecting it all along,' Davis' attorney John Robbins told ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill.

'We're happy that the state moved quickly on this matter so we can get into court and get this case tried as quickly as we can before a jury.

'We are going to vigorously defend this case and defend my client's right to protect himself when someone points a gun at him and shoots him.'

Court testimony details that on January 14, Miles, Davis, and fellow Alabama basketball player Jaden Bradley were leaving the Twelve25 bar in downtown Tuscaloosa. Harris, her cousin Asia Humphrey, and Harris' boyfriend Cedric Johnson were also there.

A brief altercation between Davis and Johnson occurred when Davis began dancing next to Harris' Jeep - at which point Miles tried to remove Davis from the situation.

Miles then told investigators that he witnessed a gun being passed to the backseat - which Johnson later said was food.

It was after that altercation that Miles asked Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller to grab his gun. Miller arrived around 1:43 in the morning, though it's not clear if he saw Miles' text.

After Miller arrived, Johnson drove Harris' jeep behind both Miller and Bradley's cars. At that point, police say Davis and Miles looked in the backseat of Miller's car for Miles' gun - with one of the two saying the 'heat is in the hat' and asking 'is there one in the head,' referring to a handgun present that was loaded.

Davis then walked to the drivers' side door of the Jeep and gunfire began, though it isn't clear who fired the first shot.

According to video evidence viewed by ESPN, Davis is alleged to have begun running and firing toward the Jeep and into Miller's windshield. Police say one of those shots killed Harris in the passenger seat.

According to Miller's attorney, Jim Standridge, Miller was already en route to pick Miles up when the message was sent and he wasn't aware if Miles' gun was in the backseat - as it was concealed under clothing.

Miller hasn't been charged with a crime and Tuscaloosa Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Whitley told AL.com that there is nothing Miller can be charged with.

