Beckley, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Council to hold session/public hearing regarding DHHR property to be conveyed to City of Beckley

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

5 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Common Council set to take place on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 6:30 pm.

The agenda for Tuesday’s session as released by the City of Beckley can be seen below.

AGENDA COMMON COUNCIL March 14, 2023 6:30 P.M.

1. Call meeting to order.

2. Reading and approval of minutes from the regular Council meeting dated February 28, 2023.

3. First reading of an Ordinance Amending zoning of property on Central Avenue from “M,” Manufacturing, to “B-1,” Neighborhood Highway Business District.

4. Second reading and public hearing of an ORDINANCE CONCERNING PROPERTY TO BE CONVEYED BY THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES, AN AGENCY OF THE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, TO THE CITY OF BECKLEY.

5. Resolution for Regional Projects List.

6. Approval of the budget for the coming fiscal year (July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024).

7. Old Business.

8. New Business.

9. Public Comments.

10. Adjournment.

The regular Council Meeting for the City of Beckley scheduled for March 14, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. will be held in Council Chambers. The public may join the meeting in Council Chambers by observing social distancing. The public may also join the meeting by computer or phone using the weblink or phone number provided on the City’s webpage or Facebook page the day of the Council meeting.

