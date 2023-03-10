Idaho Lawmaker Tries to Ban mRNA Vaccines—Except for Animals

Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

An Idaho lawmaker introduced a bill last month that would ban the use of mRNA vaccines like the ones that scientists say have saved untold lives from COVID. On Friday, Sen. Tammy Nichols introduced a nearly identical bill with one important difference: non-human mammals would be exempted in a sop to agricultural interests, the Idaho Statesman reported. That’s right—a doctor who wanted to protect a human with a vaccine produced through mRNA technology would not be allowed to do it; but a farmer who wanted to protect a cow could get it. Statesman columnist Bryan Clark said the bill showed how the Legislature had devolved into an “utter clown show.”

