Open in App
Shelley, ID
See more from this location?
KIFI Local News 8

Make-A-Wish Idaho to grant wish to give softball equipment to Shelley High School

By News Team,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImlNz_0lEgqkMg00

SSHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - On March 13 , Make-A-Wish Idaho and Pitch in for Baseball & Softball are teaming up to grant fourteen-year-old Emersyn’s wish to give softball equipment to Shelley High School where Emersyn attends classes.

The wish will be granted in the baseball/softball hitting facility located near the school at 570 W. Fir Street in Shelley during an open house to celebrate the construction of the new hitting facility. The open house starts at 5:30 p.m., and the wish will be granted right at 6 p.m. with the festivities ending at 7 p.m.

Emersyn battles cystic fibrosis and must undergo multiple respiratory treatments daily as well as take a regular battery of medications. Despite her illness, she is very active, playing softball and volleyball and serving on the student council. Although encouraged by Make-A-Wish Idaho and her family to choose a wish for herself, Emersyn said, “I don’t need or want anything. I have it all. I want to share my wish with others.”

“Wishes to give are some of the most special wishes we grant! Children with critical illnesses can dream up a very special wish for themselves, but Emersyn chose to give her wish back to the community. Her selflessness will benefit countless youth throughout the region,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best said.

Pitch in for Baseball & Softball is a nonprofit organization that focuses on the collection and distribution of softball and baseball equipment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Five inducted into Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame
Fort Hall, ID1 day ago
Minds behind the pizza at Righteous Slice prepare for competition season
Rexburg, ID5 hours ago
PCSD 25 online registration for kindergarten opens Friday
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pocatello fire PIO appointed to Champions and Emerging Leaders Group
Pocatello, ID4 hours ago
Rexburg business pitches to Shark Tank
Rexburg, ID1 day ago
What to do this week in East Idaho
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Local downtown businesses ready for Spring season
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Jackson, Wyoming Couple Talks About Experience with the Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
3 things to know this morning – March 14, 2023
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Two local families file lawsuits against Lance Peck as trial date is set in criminal case
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Horse rescued from deep snow
Driggs, ID4 hours ago
Local residents vote to approve several school district levies
Pocatello, ID18 hours ago
Idaho Falls Elks Lodge assisting community with a food distribution drive
Idaho Falls, ID4 days ago
Community Food Basket needs our help on road to recovery following a break in
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Idaho Falls School District 91 superintendent leaving the district for apparent out-of-state job
Idaho Falls, ID6 days ago
Idaho Falls Community Food Basket break in
Idaho Falls, ID5 days ago
Ronald McDonald House Charities fundraiser for family room kicks off Monday
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
Dentist who died in snowmobile accident remembered as ‘fun-loving,’ ‘charismatic’ guy who loved to play
Pocatello, ID5 days ago
Bannock County converting former Robert Allen dealership into Safe Teen Assessment Center
Pocatello, ID5 days ago
Authorities sound alarm over potential flooding in Southeast Idaho, offer free sandbags
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Bannock County encourages residents to prepare for potential flooding, free sandbags available
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Idaho Elks Lodge distributing food boxes
Idaho Falls, ID5 days ago
Man suing Idaho Falls Police, accuses department of excessive force
Idaho Falls, ID23 hours ago
Semi-Truck Crashes Into and Kills 17 Elk in Idaho
Howe, ID6 days ago
Local radio station goes off the air after nearly 100 years
Iona, ID6 days ago
Shelley High School students sent home due to gas leak
Shelley, ID7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy