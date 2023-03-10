Open in App
Connecticut State
WTNH

Connecticut’s cannabis sales topped $18.4M for February, product prices see dip

By Braley Dodson,

5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sales for recreational and medical cannabis topped $18.4 million last month in the state, according to data released Friday from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Adult-use sales came in at $7.02 million, and medical marijuana sales were at $11.4 million.

Connecticut’s 1st social equity cannabis store opens in Manchester

Recreational marijuana sales became legal in the state on Jan. 10.

While February was the first full month for recreational cannabis sales, even medical marijuana sales saw more than a $2 million jump from January to February, according to the data.

Last month, medical marijuana patients purchased 316,644 products. Adult-use customers bought 168,565.

The price of both adult-use products decreased between January to February, reaching $41.82 last month. The average price for a medical marijuana product was $36.11.

