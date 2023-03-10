Connecticut’s cannabis sales topped $18.4M for February, product prices see dip

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sales for recreational and medical cannabis topped $18.4 million last month in the state, according to data released Friday from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Adult-use sales came in at $7.02 million, and medical marijuana sales were at $11.4 million.

Recreational marijuana sales became legal in the state on Jan. 10.

While February was the first full month for recreational cannabis sales, even medical marijuana sales saw more than a $2 million jump from January to February, according to the data.

Last month, medical marijuana patients purchased 316,644 products. Adult-use customers bought 168,565.

The price of both adult-use products decreased between January to February, reaching $41.82 last month. The average price for a medical marijuana product was $36.11.

