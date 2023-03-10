Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
LAist

Mayor Bass Is Approaching Her 100th Day In Office. Take LAist’s Survey And Help Shape What Comes Next

By Julia Barajas,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgZwD_0lEgq9zA00
Karen Bass speaks after being sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles in December 2022. (Brian Feinzimer / for LAist)

Topline:

Who’s eligible: If you live or work in the city of L.A., we want to hear from you. The survey is open to anyone who’s at least 13 years old.

Why it matters: LAist’s reporters, producers and editors will use your answers to help make sure that our coverage addresses issues that truly matter to Angelenos. Your input will also help us hold local leaders — including the new mayor and city council — accountable to your top concerns.

What's next: We will share the survey results widely, including with everyone who responds. If you participate, we’ll keep you updated on the results and the reporting that the survey generates.

Go deeper: LA Explained: With A New Mayor In Town, What Powers Does Bass Actually Have?

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

