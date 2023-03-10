Mayor Bass Is Approaching Her 100th Day In Office. Take LAist’s Survey And Help Shape What Comes Next

Karen Bass speaks after being sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles in December 2022. (Brian Feinzimer / for LAist)

Topline:

Who’s eligible: If you live or work in the city of L.A., we want to hear from you. The survey is open to anyone who’s at least 13 years old.

Why it matters: LAist’s reporters, producers and editors will use your answers to help make sure that our coverage addresses issues that truly matter to Angelenos. Your input will also help us hold local leaders — including the new mayor and city council — accountable to your top concerns.

What's next: We will share the survey results widely, including with everyone who responds. If you participate, we’ll keep you updated on the results and the reporting that the survey generates.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .