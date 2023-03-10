Sierra ski resorts close as winter storm becomes more severe

(KTXL) — As communities all along the Sierra Nevada work to dig themselves out of an unprecedented amount of snow, many area ski resorts have announced temporary closures due to continued winter storms.

– Video above: Valley Preparing for Threat of Flooding

Both Sugar Bowl and Palisades at Tahoe announced on Friday that their resorts and lifts will be closed on Friday due to the severity of the ongoing storm.

Palisades specifically cited that the high risk of an avalanche and flooding towards the base has prompted their closure.

“Currently it is raining up to 8,500 feet (Gold Coast) and winds on our ridgeline have just hit 139mph. The forecast is calling for the rain to turn to snow shortly,” Palisades wrote in a news release.

The National Weather Service is predicting that between Friday and Sunday, the Donner area could see between 60 and 80 inches of snowfall. An additional 36 to 48 inches of snow is forecasted to fall in the area between Monday and Wednesday.

