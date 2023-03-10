Open in App
Vancouver, WA
US girl who vanished from mall in 2018 found in Mexico

By Marlene Lenthang,

5 days ago

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez. (FBI Seattle)

(NBC News) — An 8-year-old girl from Washington state, who was last seen in October 2018, was recently found in Mexico and returned to the U.S. last month, the FBI said.

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was kidnapped by her biological mother on Oct. 25, 2018 from a Vancouver, Washington, shopping mall, the FBI said. At the time a missing person poster was released and a $10,000 reward was announced in an effort to find her.

Nearly five years after she was reported missing, Aranza was located in Michoacán, Mexico, the FBI’s Seattle office said in a news release Wednesday. She was returned to the U.S. in February.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

