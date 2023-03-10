Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
Cincinnati Magazine

Best Restaurants No. 8: Ivory House Gives Guests A Homey-Yet-Sumptuous Experience

By Emma Helbling,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIzK2_0lEgnBhi00

S teakhouses are typically in a neighborhood but not of it. That’s what’s so refreshing about Ivory House . It’s both a destination restaurant and a beloved neighborhood joint in Westwood.

Ivory House seems to have been designed with that duality in mind. With its subdued cream colors, its black and white photos of the old neighborhood stretched over canvas, and its player piano tucked into a corner across from the cozy bar, the restaurant is elegant, but not lavish.

Oh, the food can get lavish. You could shell out more than $200 for a Japanese Wagyu New York Strip, but you don’t have to order hand-massaged steer for a tender, buttery cut of steak. My peppery filet mignon exceeded all expectations for the ubiquitous cut. This is a chef-driven steakhouse, where meat-and-potatoes fare is given surprising, almost whimsical touches.

Take, for instance, the wonderful breadcrumbs in the creamed corn side dish, which ate like the classic steakhouse side was well as a down-home cornbread. The crab deviled eggs, with a hint of horseradish, was another dish that pulled double duty, evoking shrimp cocktail as well as the creamy hors d’oeuvres. Such whimsy extends to the dessert menu, which includes a bourbon glazed cinnamon roll. Cinnamon rolls are a rare sighting on a steakhouse menu, but one in perfect keeping with the restaurant’s homey-yet-sumptuous vibe.

At Ivory House, such whimsy is grounded in conscientious technique. With the grilled wedge salad, the lettuce is lightly charred on the grill, so it soaks up savory steak flavor. The chicken and gnocchi entrée features juicy chicken, crispy-skinned chicken breast and housemade gnocchi cooked in a chicken confit sauce, combining three different textures of chicken into one of the most comforting dishes you’re likely to find. Why can’t every neighborhood have a steakhouse like this?

2998 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 389-0175, ivoryhousecincy.com

See the full 2023 Best Restaurants list here.

The post Best Restaurants No. 8: Ivory House Gives Guests A Homey-Yet-Sumptuous Experience appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Best Restaurants No. 9: Kiki Offers A Delicious And Highly Shareable Menu
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Best Restaurants No. 10: Losanti
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Putz's Creamy Whip handing out free ice cream cones
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 16–19
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Dayton natives team up to open commercial kitchen space
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Where To Find Great Pizza in Ohio
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Miamisburg bakery plans to move this summer
Miamisburg, OH1 day ago
83-year-old man grazed by bullet at Ohio eatery stays for dinner, restaurant manager says
Colerain Township, OH3 days ago
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival coming to Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati Skatepark Project Wants You to Get on Board
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
I-Team: Here's how much the suburbs lost due to remote work
Blue Ash, OH3 days ago
Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “St. Pitties Day” dog adoption
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Montgomery Inn Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Woman caught on cam stealing Northside couple’s rug, returns it with a note
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
22 Badass Women From Cincinnati Who Made History
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Hamilton’s Train Station Requires Some Heavy Lifting…Literally
Hamilton, OH3 days ago
Multiple people injured in crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Cincinnati native running for president wants to revive the country's 'identity'
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Columbia Township, OH1 day ago
Sycamore High School closed for 2 days after fire
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Congratulations! WLWT's Kelly Rippin and husband welcome second baby boy
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Cocaine Wildcat: Animal found wandering the streets after drug exposure
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Man fires gun in bathroom at Quaker Steak & Lube, strikes customer: court docs
Colerain Township, OH3 days ago
Staffing issues plague nursing homes as task force comes to Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in Mt. Auburn
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
1 person and 2 pets displaced after a fire in Sedamsville
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Tracking Cincinnati weather: Light snow begins the week
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Driver jumps ramp off OH-32, flies into Purina plant, OSP says
Batavia, OH1 day ago
Local school district moves to permanent blended learning model
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy