Family Business: Kanye West & ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori Spend Time With His Daughter North At Universal Studios

Kanye West is using his time away from the spotlight to be a family man, making sure his kids are well-acquainted with his new “wife,” Bianca Censori .

The disgraced rapper and designer was spotted with his wife at Universal Studios Hollywood this week, accompanied by his eldest daughter, North West .

Censori, who married Ye in an unofficial ceremony following his divorce from Kim Kardashian, kept a low-profile for the outing by keeping her pinned-back hair in a hoodie. According to photos obtained by Page Six , Kanye wore his signature balaclava to conceal his idenity, while 9-year-old North dressed in an all-black outfit.

West, who is almost 20 years Bianca’s senior, was seen holding hands with both Censori and his daughter as they walked through the theme park carrying bags from their outing, which included a game of basketball, according to Page Six .

This definitely isn’t the first time the Yeezy designer has introduced his daughter to Censori, as they all spent time together in January for a dinner at Nobu Malibu shortly after the pair got “married.”

Though West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family were said to be “confused” and “concerned” by the non-legal nuptials, Censori’s family seemed to take a more supportive approach to their union.

“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Censori’s sister, Angelina Censori, told the Herald Sun . Another relative, Alyssia Censori, also told the outlet that she was “super happy for them both.”