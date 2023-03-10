Montco Man Tried To Board Plane At JFK With Loaded Gun: TSA

The gun seized by TSA at Kennedy Airport in New York. Photo Credit: TSA

A Montgomery County man is in police custody and could face up to a $15,000 fine, after travel safety agents say he tried to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane in New York.

It happened at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday, March 9, said the Transportation Security Administration in a release. An X-ray machine at the security checkpoint revealed that the unnamed suspect, a man from Evansburg, had a loaded .38 caliber revolver in his carry-on bag, officials claimed.

The man told TSA agents he didn't know the gun was in his luggage, authorities wrote.

He was arrested at the scene by Port Authority police on weapons charges, and could face a hefty civil fine, TSA continued.

Authorities note that guns cannot be carried through any airport security checkpoint, though passengers are allowed to bring unloaded firearms in hard-sided checked bags that meet federal regulations. To learn more, visit the TSA website.

