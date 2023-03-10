Open in App
South Kingstown, RI
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

University of Rhode Island removes partial Malcolm X quote that sparked protest

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKN8r_0lEgkNTT00

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island has removed a partial Malcolm X quote from the facade of its main library 30 years after members of the school’s Black Student Leadership Group and others protested because they said the shortened quote misrepresented the fuller meaning of the civil rights leader’s message.

The inscription on the Robert L. Carothers Library and Learning Commons was installed in 1992 and was meant to be a tribute, but instead, led to the takeover of a campus building, the university said in a statement Friday.

The protesters held a 30-year reunion in November, and it was at that time that school President Marc Parlange pledged to have the quote removed.

“The removal of this inscription started 30 years ago, when a group of URI students had the courage to stand up and speak out against injustices happening at that time,” Parlange said in a statement. “Our university is grateful to those students for their courage, and I am grateful to today’s generation of student leaders who, advocating in that same spirit, continue to inspire our ongoing work to foster a truly inclusive and equitable community.”

The inscription read, “My alma mater was books, a good library ... I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity.”

The full quote, from “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” reads: “I told the Englishman that my alma mater was books, a good library. Every time I catch a plane, I have with me a book that I want to read — and that’s a lot of books these days. If I weren’t out here every day battling the white man, I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity — because you can hardly mention anything I’m not curious about.”

Michelle Fontes, who participated in the 1992 protest and now works at the university, welcomed the change.

“I am happy to have been part of the activism that took place in 1992 and this quote finally being removed is proof that our new administration is listening and striving to do better,” she said.

Malcolm X, a leader in the Nation of Islam who advocated for civil rights and Black empowerment, was assassinated in 1965 at age 39.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rhode Island State newsLocal Rhode Island State
Rhode Island woman who pretended to be sick Marine gets nearly 6 years in prison
Providence, RI10 hours ago
Massachusetts State Police add three suspected killers to Most Wanted Fugitive list
Boston, MA2 days ago
Parole denied 8th time for convicted murderer
North Kingstown, RI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Car slams into home in Grafton
Grafton, MA2 hours ago
The Message Behind These Cups on This Route 195 Overpass in Dartmouth
Dartmouth, MA2 days ago
Mental health crisis prompts one local college to invest $10 million in student wellness programs
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Two sides of the nor’easter
Worcester, MA3 hours ago
Nor’easter presents challenges to Worcester
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Grafton home torn down after car slammed into the side of house, one person hospitalized
Grafton, MA1 hour ago
Memorial service honors legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields
Pembroke, MA4 days ago
Man shot, killed in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Cape Cod man is facing charges for attempted robbery of a Boston bank
Boston, MA3 days ago
Which dioceses in New England are letting people eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day?
Providence, RI5 days ago
Mass. State Police add 3 murder suspects to Most Wanted list
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Caught on camera: Woman takes backpack from Providence bar after asking for donations
Providence, RI3 days ago
NEW: Security Guard Stabbed at Providence Club; Emergency Hearing on Saturday
Providence, RI4 days ago
RI Firefighter EMTs Suspended for Failing to Treat Emergency Call Victim - Who Later Died
Pawtucket, RI2 days ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA4 days ago
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Kingston
Kingston, MA2 days ago
Brockton man, accused of shooting girlfriend and killing 14-year-old stepson, held without bail
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Laurel: Stopping the show at the St. Patrick's Parade in Worcester
Worcester, MA4 days ago
Police ID brothers killed in Cranston fire
Cranston, RI6 days ago
Single New Bedford mom: “My son comes home hungry from school, because the food is nasty!”
New Bedford, MA5 days ago
DA investigating after body washes up on South Shore beach
Plymouth, MA5 days ago
Police Find Man Dead While Conducting Well-Being Check in Pawtucket
Pawtucket, RI3 days ago
A slaughterhouse in Westport
Westport, MA6 days ago
Massachusetts woman injured after crashing snowmobile in New Hampshire
Franconia, NH3 days ago
4 new restaurants coming to Hanover Crossing
Hanover, MA2 days ago
Vehicle sought in connection with drive-by shooting on Worcester highway
Worcester, MA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy