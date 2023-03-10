State police: Man was racing on I-93 in Braintree at 120 mph when he caused deadly crash

A 19-year-old man was racing on Interstate 93 in Braintree at a speed of 120 mph when he caused a crash that claimed the life of another man last month, law enforcement officials announced Friday.

Hedweens Quetant, of Boston, was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle, and witness intimidation, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the interstate on the night of February 19 found the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, 46-year-old Michael Wojdag, of Hanson, on the ground next to his wrecked SUV.

Wojdag was taken to South Shore Medical Center in Weymouth, where he was pronounced dead. Two passengers in his vehicle suffered minor injuries.

State police said that Wojdag was ejected from the Tahoe when it was struck by a black 2019 Honda Civic driven by Quetant, who was not injured in the crash.

During the course of an investigation into the crash, state police said troopers retrieved electronic data from both vehicles’ computer systems and interviewed survivors of the crash and witnesses.

“The preliminary crash reconstruction indicates that the Civic was traveling 120 mph in the right lane of I-93 north when it struck the passenger side of the Tahoe, which was traveling 75 mph in the second lane from the right. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to go off the roadway,” state police said in a statement.

One witness who was driving in the area at the time of the crash told troopers that they saw a black sedan speed by at more than 100 mph. Another witness stated the vehicle was racing another car.

An investigation into the identity of the driver who was racing Quetant is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

