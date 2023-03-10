Open in App
Suitland, MD
Daily Voice

Suitland Trio Busted With Multiple Guns Inside Stolen Vehicle

By Annie DeVoe,

5 days ago
Marquise Jackson, Darrell Javon, Marquette Jackson Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Three men have been arrested after being caught in possession of a stolen vehicle in Suitland, authorities say.

Marquise Jackson, 22, Marquette Jackson, 22, and Darrell Byrd, 23, were taken into custody after WAVE team officials spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Brooks Drive and Silver Hill Road in the early morning hours of Friday, March 10, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers searched the vehicle after the stop and recovered five firearms, including one that had been reported stolen.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from a separate jurisdiction on Friday, Feb. 17, according to investigators.

The trio has been charged with theft, stolen auto, and multiple firearms offenses. They are currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

