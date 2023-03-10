Open in App
Daily Voice

YETI Recalls 1.9M Soft Coolers, Gear Cases Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard

By Zak Failla,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqhPI_0lEgiSZS00
Recalled YETI coolers. Photo Credit: CPSC

Nearly two million YETI coolers are being recalled nationwide due to serious injury or death risk if one were to consume detached magnets that could potentially fuse together inside the body.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that approximately 1.9 million YETI soft coolers and gear cases that have magnet-lined closures that can fail and result in detached magnets are subject to the recall after hundreds of complaints were filed.

“The magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested,” according to CPSC. “When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system.”

That fusion can result in perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and possibly death, officials said.

Products subject to the recall include:

YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0

YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 2.0

Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler

SideKick Dry Gear Case

Each product has a main pocket closure that is lined with the high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The recalled coolers and gear cases were sold in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front, with the product name attached on a hand tag.

There have been a total of 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets, officials say, though there have been no reports of magnet ingestions or injuries to date.

The recalled items were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI and other stores nationwide, as well as online at most major retailers between March 2018 and January 2023.

According to CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact YETI for a full refund or replacement.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boston Mom, 21, Allegedly Killed Over Explicit Photos 'Didn't Deserve' To Die
Boston, MA28 days ago
8 Years After Raping Child In Harrisburg, Suspect Caught In Miami: Police
Harrisburg, PA19 days ago
Trio Charged In Kidnapping, Execution Of NJ Man Alongside Route 80: Police
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
'Heavy Heart': Father Of Newborn Twins ID'd As Victim In Deadly Police Car Crash In Troy
Troy, NY20 days ago
Woman arrested at Aberdeen Middle School for allegedly trespassing, assaulting student
Aberdeen, MD7 days ago
New Update: Death Of Schenectady 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Being Treated As Homicide
Schenectady, NY11 days ago
Four Pounds Of Coke, $40K: Police Score Massive Haul Of Drugs, Cash In Raid
Greenfield, MA7 days ago
100 Pounds Of Pot, 30 Pounds Of Hash Oil, ‘Shrooms, More Seized In Route 17 Stop: Mahwah PD
Mahwah, NJ1 day ago
Mom Trespasses On School Grounds To Assault 7th Grader: Aberdeen Police
Aberdeen, MD7 days ago
CT Rapper Killed In Springfield Police-Involved Shooting Was 'Gentle Giant'
Springfield, MA15 days ago
Horrific Video Released Of Suspect Killing Teen On MoCo Metro Bus: Police
Silver Spring, MD20 days ago
Convict Blinded Woman In Atlantic City Boardwalk Assault, Robbery: Prosecutor
Atlantic City, NJ12 days ago
New Details Released After Fatal Chain-Reaction Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-95 In Beltsville
Beltsville, MD1 day ago
'Armed And Dangerous' Convict With Record In Six PA Counties Wanted, $4k Reward Offered: Police
Harrisburg, PA6 days ago
Family Of Missing Hellertown Woman Receives 'Suspicious' Phone Call: Police
Hellertown, PA8 days ago
20 years after helping NYPD nab Staten Island cop killers, Candice Negron is a sergeant in slain officers’ precinct
Staten Island, NY4 days ago
Harrisburg Police Officer Caught Buying Cocaine In Sting Operation In Cumberland County: DA
Harrisburg, PA21 days ago
Baltimore Toddler Died Of Fentanyl Poisoning, Police Say
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Award-Winning Ephrata Nurse Dies, Husband Seriously Hurt In ATV Crash: Authorities
Ephrata, PA2 days ago
Fugitive Pursued For Woman's Murder Shot Himself At NJ Turnpike Rest Stop, State AG Says
Cherry Hill, NJ6 days ago
Germantown Man With Multiple Warrants Busted After Trying To Give Police Fake Name
Germantown, MD1 day ago
'Male Exotic Dancer' Arrested For Homicide Attempt In Harrisburg: Authorities
Harrisburg, PA5 days ago
Final Facebook Posts Portray Beauty That Was NJ Tractor Trailer Driver Killed In Maryland Crash
Moorestown, NJ15 hours ago
Cocaine Was Smuggled In Children's Toy Boxes By Toms River Suspects: Prosecutor
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Help Sought Finding Atlantic City Fugitive Who 'Laundered $107K Through Casinos': State Police
Atlantic City, NJ6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy