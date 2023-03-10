Freedom Caucus Members Laugh Out Loud at Suggestion McCarthy May Cut Debt Limit Deal With Democrats

The House Freedom Caucus held a presser on Friday outlining their position on the debt limit, and when asked whether Republican House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may cut a deal with Democrats on the issue, the group collectively laughed out loud.

At a Friday morning presser, the Republican caucus that figured prominently in the Speaker election presented what caucus chair Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) said is their “responsible solution to this self-imposed crisis.”

“Members of the House Freedom Caucus, who have never voted for continual debt ceiling increases, will support a solution to responsibly address the impending debt ceiling crisis,” said Perry. “Simply put, the plan is to shrink Washington and grow America.”

The Republicans covered multiple points, including opposition to President Joe Biden‘s plan to cancel student debt, rescinding unobligated Covid-19 funds, and stopping the IRS funding and “wasteful climate change spending” in the Inflation Reduction Act.

After the members gave their remarks, Perry took questions from reporters and was asked more than once how the Caucus plans to get their priorities considered even by the rest of the House GOP. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) joined Perry in asking why there would be anything objectionable in their proposals, or why Republicans would have any resistance.

One reporter asked, “can you help us understand the game plan moving forward for how you all will actually work on the leverage to get leadership to take these priorities into consideration?”

“We’re not assuming that leadership is opposed to these things,” said Perry. “As Mr. Roy from Texas said, what’s objectionable here? These are all things that Republicans ran on in their primaries and general elections.”

Another reporter followed up on the question, asking, “if McCarthy cuts a deal with Democrats that leaves you guys out of it, are you willing to use the motion to vacate?”

“Speaker McCarthy is not going to cut a deal with Democrats,” scoffed Perry, laughing along with several other caucus members.

“We’re gonna get 218,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia. “He has backbone,” laughed Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

