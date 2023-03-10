Open in App
NBA Twitter reacts to Dillon Brooks' ongoing feud with Draymond Green

By Nick Schwartz,

5 days ago
Draymond Green doesn’t consider the Memphis Grizzlies to be a legitimate rival to the Golden State Warriors, but Dillon Brooks is doing everything in his power to antagonize the defending champions – and Brooks’ antics made for some interesting on-court moments in the Grizzlies 131-110 win on Thursday.

In a profile story on ESPN published earlier this month, Brooks said that he simply doesn’t like Green or Golden State, and claimed that “if you put [Green] anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is.”

Green initially didn’t respond to Brooks’ comments, but he unloaded on his own podcast released on the eve of the game.

“If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green said. “They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship.”

Brooks and Green didn’t disappoint when they met on court on Thursday, and NBA Twitter was loving it.

