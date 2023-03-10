Wells Fargo glitch shows negative balances, missing direct deposits

A problem with the Wells Fargo banking system has customers wondering what happened to their money.

Company officials confirmed that some customers’ direct deposit transactions were missing from accounts and that the company is working on correcting the issue, KXAS reported.

The issues started to crop up on Thursday, according to social media posts, with users saying that recent deposits that had been in their accounts had disappeared, or that ones that were supposed to have come in, did not. The missing money then caused balances to be different than what they were expecting to see.

The issue, according to Wells Fargo, was a technical glitch but the company didn’t say what happened exactly, only that the accounts are safe and secure.

WFAA reported that Wells Fargo assured its customers that the funds in their accounts are accurate and money is available.



